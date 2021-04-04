A Littleton teen was medflighted with serious injuries after being ejected from the rear window of a Volvo that hit a guardrail on Route 135 in Dalton late Saturday, state police said.
State troopers responded to a report of a serious motor vehicle crash on Route 135 northbound, near the intersection with Route 142 in Dalton, around 11:23 p.m. Saturday.
According to state police, a 2002 Volvo V70 Wagon was heading on Route 135 when the driver, identified by police as Dagan Webster, 19, of Dalton, lost control. The vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and hit the guardrail several times before coming to rest in the middle of Route 135, police said.
During the course of the crash a male passenger, identified by state police as Isaak Labor, 18, of Littleton, was ejected out the rear window of the vehicle and sustained serious injuries. He was transported by EMS to Littleton Regional Hospital, then flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon via DHART helicopter for additional treatment.
No further information regarding his condition was available Sunday night.
Webster was arrested on charges of operating after suspension and revocation, misuse of plates, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle, state police said.
The accident remains under investigation, but state police said speed appears to be a contributing factor, as a witness reported seeing the vehicle traveling at a speed above the posted speed limit before the crash.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or may have additional information is asked to contact Trooper Tyler Brennan at 603-223-6188 or Tyler.J.Brennan@dos.nh.gov.