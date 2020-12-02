A 29-year-old Littleton woman died Tuesday after she and another pedestrian were hit by a pickup truck while crossing the street in Tilton, police said.
Tara Drake was taken to Concord Hospital after the accident on East Main Street at Sherwood Drive, where she was later pronounced dead.
Police responded around 4:45 p.m. for two people struck by a 2003 Ford Ranger. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police, according to a statement from Tilton Police Chief Robert Cormier.
Keith Cabral, 36, whose town was not listed, was also taken to Concord Hospital with serious injuries.
The Belknap County Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team responded to assist Tilton Police Department with the investigation. The accident remains under investigation.
Anyone with any information or may have witnessed the accident should contact the Tilton Police Department at 286-4442.