A lobsterman found a body in the water off the coast of Maine and it is awaiting identification, according to Maine Marine Patrol.

The man, of Jonesport, Maine, came across the body around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, near the coastal town of Addison, about 145 miles northeast of Augusta, Maine Marine Patrol spokesperson Jeff Nichols confirmed to McClatchy News in a statement on Aug. 22.