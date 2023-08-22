A lobsterman found a body in the water off the coast of Maine and it is awaiting identification, according to Maine Marine Patrol.
The man, of Jonesport, Maine, came across the body around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, near the coastal town of Addison, about 145 miles northeast of Augusta, Maine Marine Patrol spokesperson Jeff Nichols confirmed to McClatchy News in a statement on Aug. 22.
The body was found near where lobsterman Tylar Michaud, 18, of Steuben, vanished on July 21, according to the Portland Press Herald.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta hasn’t confirmed the identification of the body as of the morning of Aug. 22, Nichols said.
The evening Michaud disappeared, a fisherman discovered his empty boat near Petit Manan Point after he spent the day “hauling and setting his traps,” Maine Marine Patrol wrote in a July 23 news release. Petit Manan Point is a part of the Petit Manan National Wildlife Refuge.
The search for the commercial lobsterman has taken place in the Atlantic Ocean, on land and in the air and has involved his family and friends, Maine Marine Patrol, the Maine Army National Guard, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Maine Marine Patrol said in a July 31 news release.
On Aug. 20, a celebration of life service was held for Michaud at Sumner Memorial High School in Sullivan, where he graduated from this year, the Bangor Daily News reported.
Hundreds of people were in attendance for the service, according to the Portland Press Herald.
Another lobsterman, Charles Kelley, who is also a pastor, led the service and told the Bangor Daily News that people believe the body is Michaud’s.
“Everybody is pretty sure it is Tylar that they’ve found,” Kelley told the newspaper. “No one else has gone missing.”