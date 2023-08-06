Local man, 28, dies in UTV crash in Newington Staff Report Aug 6, 2023 Aug 6, 2023 Updated 42 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A 28-year-old man died in a utility task vehicle on Fox Point Road in Newington Saturday night, according to NH Fish and Game.Joshua Wyman of Newington was operating the UTV with one passenger when it went off the left side of the trail and rolled, according to a news release. The crash took place shortly after 9 p.m.Others rushed to lift the vehicle off of Wyman, but he died. Wyman was not wearing a helmet or seat belt, according to the news release.The passenger was brought to Portsmouth Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.The exact cause of the crash was still being determined, but speed is believed to be “a contributing factor,” the news release stated.Conservation officers responded to the scene along with Greenland fire and Newington police and departments. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Local man, 28, dies in UTV crash in Newington AMR: July OD numbers in Manchester, Nashua highest in five years Son of retired Manchester police sergeant receives Michael Briggs Memorial Scholarship Teen dies Sunday after two jet skis collide on Crescent Lake Two NH men arrested after Boston police say one hit cruiser and officer with car Connecticut man to be summoned for speeding after side by side crash Load more {{title}} Most Popular Tributes flow in for Atkinson fire chief after untimely death Missing Concord man, 84, found deceased inside his submerged pickup truck One person confirmed dead in head-on collision in Nashua Man who died of injuries after being hit by car in Portsmouth identified Windham man, 60, killed in I-89 crash in Warner Car fire spreads to nearby condos in Portsmouth FAA investigating plane crash in Hampton Lightning strike sends four campers to hospital Police: Man arrested after crashing into cruiser, injuring officer State police: Driver struck line-painting truck on I-95 Share your view with New Hampshire. What's your opinion? Submit a Letter to the Editor Letters may be up to 250 words. Longer opinions can be sent to opinion@unionleader.com. Request News Coverage