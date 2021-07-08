A local man died following a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Stewartstown, according to New Hampshire State Police.
The Route 3 crash was reported about 6:30 a.m., they said.
Emergency responders found Louis Thibodeau, 51, in a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado that had tipped on to its side, according to state police.
Life-saving measures were performed at the scene, and Thibodeau was transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook where he was later pronounced dead.
An initial investigation, according to state police, shows Thibodeau was driving north on Route 3 when he drifted left across the center line. He continued to drive off the left side of the road and struck an embankment, according to state police.
There are no indications that speed or alcohol played a part in the collision, they said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.