One of several different models of police body cameras is shown worn by Kensington Police Chief Scott Sanders in April 2016.

Approximately $1.2 million in additional grant funding is available for local and county law enforcement agencies to use towards the purchase of body-worn and dashboard cameras, state officials said Wednesday.

The grant funds will help selected agencies defray some of the costs associated with equipping officers and vehicles with cameras, Department of Safety Commissioner Robert L. Quinn and Attorney General John M. Formella said in a news release.