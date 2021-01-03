A 36-year-old Pelham woman died in a single car crash on Willow Street in town Sunday morning, police said.
Police and fire received a 911 call around midnight advising that one person was unconscious and trapped in the vehicle near 24 Willow St., according to a news release.
Danielle Wilson was found dead after first responders initially had trouble getting to her because of live power lines entangled with the SUV, according to the release.
The 2011 Toyota Rav4 struck a utility pole off the westbound shoulder. The vehicle rolled over and received heavy damage.
The Hudson Technical Accident Reconstruction (TAR) unit responded to the crash scene and will complete an accident reconstruction. Preliminary investigation indicates that speed may have been a contributing factor.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information pertaining to this accident can call Cpl. Michael Kasiske or Sgt. Adam Thistle at 603-635-2411.