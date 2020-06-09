A Littleton woman was killed Monday evening when the vehicle she was driving left the northbound lanes of I-93 and crashed into a stand of trees about 8:25 p.m., according to New Hampshire State Police.
According to the initial investigation, 54-year-old Theresa Wharem's 2006 Toyota Highlander left the interstate near Mile Marker 128, the vehicle rolled and eventually came to rest on the passenger side. Wharem, police said, suffered significant injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
State police are investigating the accident, but it appears speed was a contributing factor as a witness reported the vehicle speeding prior to the crash, they said.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about it can call Trooper Jeremy Brann at 603-223-6187 or email him at jeremy.brann@dos.nh.gov.
Troop F was assisted at the scene by the Littleton Police Department, Littleton Fire Department, New Hampshire Department of Transportation, the Grafton County Attorney’s Office and the Office of the State Medical Examiner.