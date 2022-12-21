Schools in Wolfeboro went into lockdown Wednesday morning after a report that a student had brought a weapon to school -- an item that turned out to be a toy gun.
In an announcement to families, Caroline Arakelian, superintendent of schools for the Governor Wentworth Regional School District, said students reported at 7:30 a.m. that a youngster had a weapon in his backpack.
The entire Kingswood campus went into lockdown.
The school resource officer confirmed that the item was a toy gun and that there was no credible threat, the announcement said.
The lockdown was lifted for all schools except the middle school, where police continued to investigate the incident and interview staff.
Noting that it is illegal for anyone to bring a weapon to school, Superintendent Arakelian said, “In addition, it is incredibly important to stress to students not to bring any facsimile of a weapon to school.”
“First responders and administrators must respond to any perceived threat with the same procedures whether the ‘weapon’ is deemed credible or not credible in order to completely ensure safety and security for all students and staff in our schools,” she wrote.
Arakelian thanked Wolfeboro and state police for their swift response and support during the incident.