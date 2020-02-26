LONDONDERRY — A fire heavily damaged the home of restaurant co-owner Eddie Leon Wednesday afternoon.
“We’re happy no one was home and no one was hurt,” said Leon, who with his family owns La Carreta Mexican’s Londonderry and Derry locations.
Leon said he and his family are thankful to the Londonderry Fire Department for its response and for keeping them updated throughout the process.
Londonderry Fire Chief Darren O’Brien said crews responded to the fire after the call came in at 1:02 p.m., and found the fire fully involved upon arrival.
“There was a lot of fire on the initial response,” O’Brien said.
The response was upgraded to a second alarm, with mutual aid coming to the scene from Derry, Salem, Windham, Hudson and Litchfield.
O’Brien said the cause is still being investigated, but it appears to have originated near a screened-in family room in the rear of the 4,600-square-foot two-story home located at 7 Preserve Drive.
The fire crept up the wall and got into the attic, O’Brien said. Crews began with an exterior attack and then went inside the building and up the stairs to the attic to tackle the fire inside.
“The heat was so intense, they called for ventilation,” he said.
Firefighters on a ladder truck cut a hole in the roof, and the fire quickly created its own hole soon after. By the time the fire was under control, there was heavy damage to that corner of the building and the house was left uninhabitable.
“We were able to salvage a lot of personal items in the home,” O’Brien said.
Overall, O’Brien said fire crews did a great job.
Town Manager Kevin Smith and Town Council Chairman John Farrell were on scene as fire crews detailed the house about 2:30 p.m. Smith said Leon is a pillar in the Londonderry community and other communities in southern New Hampshire.
“Eddie and his family have done so much for multiple communities, not just Londonderry,” Smith said. “He’s rallied around so many people in the past; I’m sure the community will rally around him.”
On March 25, the La Carreta in Londonderry is hosting a fundraiser called Fiesta for a Cause to help build a memorial outdoor classroom at West Running Brook Middle School in Derry, which Smith said is just one of the many ways Leon has given back to his communities.
Leon bought the home on Preserve Drive in March 2016.