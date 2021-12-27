Firefighters from Londonderry and surrounding communities were busy Monday battling heavy fire conditions at a manufactured home on Pine Street.
Londonderry firefighters responded to a 911 call reporting a structure fire and possible explosions at 13 Pine St. around 12:02 p.m. Monday.
Members of Battalion 4 staffing Engine 2, Engine 3, Engine 1, and Tanker 1, along with a Windham Engine and Tanker were dispatched to the scene, with Ladder 2 unavailable at the time.
At 12:05 p.m. Engine 2 reported a plume of smoke visible from Route 102, several miles away. A “working fire” was declared, bringing a Derry Engine & Medic, a Pelham Tanker, a Hudson Tanker and a HazMat Rehab team to the scene.
Upon arrival, Engine 2 reported finding a manufactured home with heavy fire showing and began an aggressive attack. Companies used multiple lines to have the bulk of the fire quickly knocked down, but remained on scene chasing pockets of fire and overhauling.
The manufactured home was gutted. No injuries were reported.
With the Londonderry fire prevention officer unavailable, Manchester personnel were called to the scene to assist with the fire investigation.
Fire crews from Hudson, Salem, Nashua and Litchfield provided station coverage while firefighters battled the blaze.
