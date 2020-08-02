A Londonderry man was charged with drunk driving and an open container violation following a crash at the 383 West ramp to Interstate 93 early Sunday morning in Concord.
Dylan M. Lally, 21, crashed about 2:30 a.m. while attempting to enter I-93 South, according to New Hampshire State Police Troop D.
Lally traveled across both lanes, careened off the center median guardrail and back into the road, coming to rest blocking both lanes, they said. He suffered only minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
The road was closed until the vehicle could be removed. Lally was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, subsequent offense, and an open container violation.
Anyone with information about the incident can email Trooper Anthony Pratt at Anthony.Pratt@dos.nh.gov.