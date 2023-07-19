Londonderry man, 21, critically injured in Hudson crash Staff Report Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Jul 19, 2023 Jul 19, 2023 Updated 45 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Hudson crash Provided by Hudson police A 21-year-old Londonderry man was seriously injured when his car struck a utility pole on Robinson Road Tuesday evening. Show more Show less Provided by Hudson police A 21-year-old Londonderry man was seriously injured when his car struck a utility pole on Robinson Road Tuesday evening. Provided by Hudson police A 21-year-old Londonderry man was seriously injured when his car struck a utility pole on Robinson Road Tuesday evening. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Londonderry man was critically injured when his car crashed into a utility pole in Hudson Tuesday evening.Hudson police said Alex Giordano, 21, was driving a Hyundai Sonata southbound on Robinson Road near Christine Drive when the vehicle left the roadway and struck the pole shortly after 4:30 p.m.Giordano, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was trapped inside, and first responders had to use a rescue tool to get him out, officials said.He was taken to a local hospital with what police said were possibly life-threatening injuries, and later transferred to a Boston hospital.Police are asking witnesses to contact Officer Ethan Brodell at 603-886-6011. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Follow Shawne Wickham Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Londonderry man, 21, critically injured in Hudson crash +2 One dead in head-on crash in Pelham Controversial proposal for new gun range for police training withdrawn, but not dead yet +2 Rochester teen arrested for DUI after crash in Dover State police: Motorcyclist clocked at 149 mph on I-89 in Hopkinton No injuries, but Sunday storms and flooding cause major wash outs on State, Town roads in Alton +3 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Nashua woman dies in scooter crash in Alton Body found in Highland Lake identified as Hooksett woman, state police say NH contractor dies after fall from ladder inside Kittery restaurant Woman dies in car driven by NH man after crash Motorists warned of heavy traffic, ramp closures Monday after NASCAR race postponed Search underway for missing kayaker in Whitefield No injuries, but Sunday storms and flooding cause major wash outs on State, Town roads in Alton State police: Motorcyclist clocked at 149 mph on I-89 in Hopkinton Deerfield man killed in Maine camper fire Small aircraft makes emergency landing at Lebanon airport Share your view with New Hampshire. What's your opinion? Submit a Letter to the Editor Letters may be up to 250 words. Longer opinions can be sent to opinion@unionleader.com. Request News Coverage