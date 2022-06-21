PETERBOROUGH -- A Londonderry man driving a BMW was arrested Monday after leading police on a chase from the Route 101 roundabout to the Grove Street Bridge, where the BMW struck the bridge, a row of hedges and the post office flag pole.
The driver -- Owen Stowell, 21, of Londonderry -- was charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, aggravated driving while intoxicated, conduct after an accident and open container in a motor vehicle.
According to police, Peterborough Police Officer Jesse Byam was assisting a motorist who had a broken-down vehicle on Dublin Road/Route 101 in the area of the Shaw’s supermarket around 11:05 p.m. on Monday when Stowell, in a 2017 BMW, was traveling at a high rate of speed and struck the roundabout, traveled up and over the roundabout and nearly collided into the rear of Byam’s cruiser as his vehicle continued eastbound past the cruiser, police said in a news release on Tuesday.
Byam began to pursue the BMW while radioing ahead to other officers. When Stowell reached the Route 101 and 202 intersection, he turned the BMW left onto Grove Street in a northerly direction.
“As the suspect vehicle sped by the police station, Officer Justin Hyland attempted to stop the vehicle as it continued northbound until it struck the Grove Street bridge spanning the Nubanusit River, a row of hedges on the north side of the bridge, and the post office flagpole where it came to final rest,” police said in the news release.
Stowell was taken into custody by officers who took him to Monadnock Community Hospital by ambulance to be checked for a knee injury. After his medical examination at the hospital, Stowell was taken to the Peterborough police station for booking.
Stowell was released on personal recognizance bail and given a court date of July 22 in Hillsborough County Superior Court North.