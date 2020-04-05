LONDONDERRY — Conservation officers say a Londonderry man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries after rolling the all-terrain vehicle he was riding Sunday morning.
According to conservation officers, around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday a man identified as Leonard Santosuosso, 50, of Londonderry was operating a four wheeled all-terrain vehicle (ATV) under a a set of power lines off Madden Road in Londonderry.
Conservation officers said Santosuosso was traveling down a hill when he hit a rock, causing him to lose control and roll the ATV over several times before coming to a stop at the bottom of the hill. Santosuosso was riding with three friends at the time of the crash. His riding partners called 911 seeking assistance from emergency personnel.
Londonderry firefighters and police responded to the scene, along with state Fish and Game Conservation Officers. Rescue crews were able to get a utility vehicle to the scene to transport Santosuosso back to an ambulance waiting on Madden Road. He was transported to Parkland Medical Center, then flown to Boston Medical Center.
Santosuosso suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, which investigators said likely saved his life. The accident remains under investigation, but preliminary evidence suggests speed was the major contributing factor in the crash, conservation officers said.
Santosuosso and his riding partners were also riding on an unapproved trail, and did not have written landowner permission to be riding there, according to Fish and Game officials.