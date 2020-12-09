A chunk of ice and snow apparently slid off a box truck and crashed through the windshield of a car in Londonderry on Wednesday, injuring the driver.
A 22-year-old Londonderry man was driving his Honda Accord eastbound on Route 102 in the area of Young Road Wednesday afternoon when the ice fell off the box truck heading in the opposite direction and crashed through the Honda’s windshield, according to Londonderry Police.
Capt. Patrick Cheetham was the first police officer on the scene, after Londonderry Fire rescue personnel. He said the man suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries, including significant facial injuries, lacerations and a serious injury to one of his eyes from the shattered glass.
“Thankfully, he was able to slow down and pull to the side of the road,” Cheetham said.
Several witnesses were said to have seen the ice come from the box truck and strike the driver, and many rushed to his aid and called emergency services.
“It was reported that LFD found him lying on Route 102 as he waited for emergency responders,” Cheetham said.
The injured driver was transported by ambulance to Parkland Medical Center, and was able to answer questions to investigating Officer Dan Perry, according to Cheetham. He was set to be transported to specialists in Boston for eye surgery.
Police are not yet disclosing the name of the victim or the box truck driver.
Cheetham said one witness followed the box truck into Hudson when the truck driver, a man from Derry, did not seem to notice the incident and kept driving. But he returned to the scene after the witness caught up to him and cooperated with police.
Still, Cheetham said, the box truck driver is potentially facing charges of negligent driving under Jessica’s Law and a Class A misdemeanor charge of vehicular assault.
The investigation is being led by Officer Perry. A trooper from the New Hampshire State Police Troop G commercial motor vehicle enforcement unit also arrived on the scene.
If anyone witnessed the incident, they are asked to please contact Officer Perry at Londonderry Police at 432-1118.