LONDONDERRY -- A Londonderry driver rear-ended a police cruiser on Mammoth Road Sunday night, police said.
Capt. Patrick Cheetham said Officer James Defelice was traveling on Mammoth Road near Londonderry High School about 20 to 25 mph, scanning the fields and tree lines for a deer that a driver reported having hit with their vehicle.
Defelice was looking for the deer to see if it was in distress and in need of treatment, or if it needed to be humanely put down. Cheetham said Defelice never found the deer, as his search was interrupted.
At about 8:35 p.m., a Londonderry woman driving a blue 2013 Dodge Avenger collided with the rear of Defelice’s cruiser, causing the rear bumper to break off.
“It’s still under investigation but it appears to be driver inattention,” Cheetham said.
The driver told police her brakes weren’t working and the roads were slippery.
Defelice suffered a minor injury to his shoulder. He was transported to Elliot Hospital in Manchester for treatment and discharged.
“He’ll be out of work for a couple days,” Cheetham said.
Cheetham said Defelice was wearing his seatbelt.
The cost to repair the damaged cruiser has not yet been assessed.
