LONDONDERRY — A local teenager is dead after a fiery crash Friday night in Londonderry.
Police officers were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Hardy and Hovey roads just after 9:30 p.m. and found the vehicle engulfed in flames.
Firefighters arrived shortly after and extinguished the flames. The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was found dead inside.
Officials did not release the victim’s name Saturday because family members had not been notified, but they said the driver was a 17-year-old from Londonderry.
Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact Detective Junior Garcia at 432-1118, ext. 5924, or by email: ngarcia@londonderrynhpd.org.