A woman gave birth on the side of Interstate 93 Monday night, with her husband helping deliver the baby.
Camille Swope of Londonderry went into labor Monday night as she and husband, John, drove toward Elliot Hospital in Manchester, according to a New Hampshire State Police news release.
But just before 9:30 p.m., they had to pull over because the baby was coming. The couple called 911 for help, state police said.
Manchester Fire and Rescue rushed to where the Swopes had stopped, but the baby arrived before the paramedics. John helped Camille deliver the boy, state police said.
The couple and baby Miles were taken to Elliot Hospital. State police say all three are healthy.