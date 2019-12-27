JEFFERSON — A woman was hurt when a snowmobile rolled over on Friday afternoon.
Kyle Scofield, 35, was driving a snowmobile near the Presidential Rail Trail early Friday afternoon. Sara Scofield, 37, rode behind him.
As they crossed Jefferson Notch Road around 1:15 p.m., the snowmobile rolled. Sara Scofield was seriously hurt, according to a news release from the state Fish and Game Department, but her injuries were not life-threatening.
Kyle Scofield rushed to help her, and called for help. Gorham EMS and a Conservation Officer responded.
Sara Scofield was taken by ambulance to the Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster for further evaluation and treatment.
Both Kyle Scofield and Sara Scofield were wearing helmets, according to the news release. The Fish and Game Department said inexperience was likely the primary cause of the crash.
