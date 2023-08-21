Lost Wolfeboro woman found safe on Tumbledown Dick Mountain By Paul Feely Union Leader Staff Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Aug 21, 2023 Aug 21, 2023 Updated 21 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Conservation officers helped a Wolfeboro woman back to her vehicle after she became lost Sunday while hiking Tumbledown Dick Mountain in Brookfield.Around 7:27 p.m. Sunday, New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers responded to a report of a lost hiker on Tumbledown Dick Mountain.Holly Clause, 57, of Wolfeboro was hiking with her dog when she became disoriented after losing the trail, Fish and Game officials said in a news release.Clause called 911 after attempting to return to her vehicle on Pleasant Valley Road, officials said. Conservation officers found her approximately a half mile from the trail.Conservation officers escorted Clause back to her vehicle without incident, arriving at 10:35 p.m. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Quebec woman seriously injured hiking in Franconia NH teen dies in Mass. crash; flying engine nearly killed homeowner's mother-in-law +3 Lost Wolfeboro woman found safe on Tumbledown Dick Mountain Biden to reassure Lahaina residents they will control rebuilding Sununu wants more funding, support for NH's border with Canada following 'surge of activity' +2 Bad weather leads to multiple hiker rescues near Mt. Washington +3 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Mom drowns trying to save her child at Franconia Falls Bad weather leads to multiple hiker rescues near Mt. Washington Hit-and-run boat crash in Wolfeboro under investigation Mass. father dies in possible drowning in Swift River, state police say Pennsylvania hiker, 21, collapses on Mt. Madison and dies, despite heroic rescue attempts Family says Lynn mom who saved son from drowning in NH was ‘epitome of selflessness’ Officials: No charges in Derry crash that killed two motorcyclists Plaistow man, 59, had medical emergency, fell into Merrimack River before death, police say State police nab wrong-way driver for DWI on Route 16 Motorcyclist dies in Rochester crash Share your view with New Hampshire. What's your opinion? Submit a Letter to the Editor Letters may be up to 250 words. Longer opinions can be sent to opinion@unionleader.com. Request News Coverage