The New Hampshire Lottery website experienced a cyberattack Friday and the website was down much of the day and before going back online early Saturday, according to a statement from the state lottery commission.
In a statement Friday evening, the state lottery commission said the attack affected the website’s hosting company. The lottery commission said it did not believe the attack compromised personal information from lottery players or employees.
The state lottery allows customers to set up online accounts, which people can use to buy tickets online, set up automated ticket purchases, or play several online lottery games. Registration for an online account involves entering one’s name, date of birth, address and Social Security number. To deposit money into online lottery accounts, customers may have entered credit card or banking information.
The website was put back online just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
The website was taken offline Friday when the commission learned of the attack, but people who visited NHLottery.com before the website was shut down Friday afternoon may have clicked on a banner or pop-up window, and downloaded a virus.
The commission encouraged people to move any strange .zip files to the computer’s recycle bin or trash, and then empty the bin.
If the .zip file was opened or any programs were launched, the commission suggested installing and running an antivirus or malware scanner to remove questionable files.
If prompted to provide iLottery username or password Friday afternoon, the username and password should be changed for NHLottery.com and any other websites that use the same username and password combination.
This is the second time the New Hampshire Lottery has been down this month, after a brief outage Aug. 6.
