A boy was seriously injured when he rolled a go-cart in his Loudon driveway Friday morning, according to a news release from the Fish and Game Department.
Officials said the boy, who was not identified, was wearing a helmet, eye protection and a safety harness when the accident occurred shortly before 9 a.m. He was taken by ambulance to Concord Hospital for treatment of injuries that officials said were serious but did not appear life-threatening.
The boy was operating the go-cart in his driveway while his parents were away and was attempting to perform a donut when the go-cart rolled over, Fish and Game said.
The agency said the incident is a reminder that all riders under 14 must be accompanied by a properly licensed adult at all times while operating OHRVs.