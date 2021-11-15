Loudon man escapes injury despite car impaled on guard rail on F.E. Everett Turnpike Nov 15, 2021 Nov 15, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email +2 New Hampshire State Police +2 +2 Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save MERRIMACK - A Loudon man escaped serious injury in a violent Merrimack crash late Sunday night that left his vehicle impaled by section of guard rail, officials said.Responding to a reported crash on the F.E. Everett Turnpike about 10 p.m., police found a 2012 Chrysler 300 with an 8-food section of guardrail piercing the vehicle, New Hampshire State Police said.Jonathan Gouveia, 43, the sole occupant of the vehicle, suffered minor injuries that were treated at the scene.The crash appears to have been caused by another motorist entering the man’s lane forcing him to lose control of his vehicle and crash into the median, a preliminary investigation concluded.The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed it can contact Jacob Winslow at Jacob.A.Winslow@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-4381. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Somersworth teen medflighted to Boston hospital following rollover crash Nashua man seriously injured after truck hits tree in Merrimack Massachusetts firefighters attend hockey game of injured Manchester firefighter's son Local man critically injured in pedestrian accident in Londonderry Rochester man killed after being thrown from motorcycle in Route 202 crash D-day arrives for homeless encampment in Somersworth Manchester fire captain seriously burned during rescue at fatal apartment fire Three teens seriously injured after Mustang hits tree in Salem Public's help sought missing Hillsborough man, 69, with dementia Camp Wediko students, staff become lost in Windsor woods Request News Coverage