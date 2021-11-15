MERRIMACK - A Loudon man escaped serious injury in a violent Merrimack crash late Sunday night that left his vehicle impaled by section of guard rail, officials said.

Responding to a reported crash on the F.E. Everett Turnpike about 10 p.m., police found a 2012 Chrysler 300 with an 8-food section of guardrail piercing the vehicle, New Hampshire State Police said.

Jonathan Gouveia, 43, the sole occupant of the vehicle, suffered minor injuries that were treated at the scene.

The crash appears to have been caused by another motorist entering the man’s lane forcing him to lose control of his vehicle and crash into the median, a preliminary investigation concluded.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed it can contact Jacob Winslow at Jacob.A.Winslow@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-4381.