A nearly five-hour rescue took place on Mount Washington Saturday after a Massachusetts man hiking got trapped in a collapsed snow arch.
Nearby hikers called 911 about 1:30 p.m. for the collapse of a snow formation known as “The Tuckerman Snow Arch” on the Tuckerman’s Ravine Trail. Early reports suggested there could have been a second person also trapped, according to a Fish and Game news release.
Calls were made to the Appalachian Mountain Club, Adroscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team and nearby conservation officers to assist.
The man, who was later identified as Alphonse Riang, 28, of Quincy, Mass., went under the snow arch to take video, according to the news release.
The rescue team quickly learned Riang was the only person under the snow.
U.S. Forest Service rescuers on ATVs and others who hiked in assisted at the scene. Teams hiked up the Sherburne Ski Trail to Hermit Lake Shelter where they continued on to the snow formation.
The collapse was described as “a basketball-court size amount of snow.” Another witness said that, “it sounded like a sonic boom" when the snow arch collapsed and landed.
Passing hikers helped remove the large ice/snow blocks that fell on Riang and moved him to safety. He suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.
The rescue team determined a slow, assisted walk down the trail would be just as safe as carrying Riang down. He was loaded on an ATV at Hermit Lake shelter and they arrived at Pinkham Notch Visitor’s Center parking lot aabout 6:45 p.m. Riang was taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in nearby Berlin for care.
“Riang is very lucky to be alive and this incident should act as a reminder to stay on the trail and not go on, or under any suspended snow bridges or arches of any kind, especially in the summer months when all snowpack is losing its structural integrity due to the sun and temperature,” a Fish and game news release states.