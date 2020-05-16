A hiker returned safe early Friday, after his family reported him missing Thursday night.
Hiker Kevin Moher, 62, of Lyman set off on a hike on the Downes Brook Trail early Thursday morning. He planned to hike a loop of more than 12 miles, and estimated it would take all day. He left his itinerary with his family, and told them to call for help if they did not hear from him by 9 p.m. Friday.
9 p.m. came, with no word from Moher. The family called for help.
A Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy found Moher’s car at the Downes Brook trailhead, just off the Kancamangus Highway. State police checked trailheads in Wonalancett, in case Moher had hiked to the other side of the mountain range, but did not find him.
Conservation officers found Moher’s footprints in the snow just over two miles from the Downes Brook trailhead, according to a news release, but did not find him on Friday night.
Moher was safe. As the light faded Thursday evening, Moher later told conservation officers he decided to spend the night just off the trail, rather than navigate difficult stream crossings in the dark. He had been trying to call his family to say he was OK, but could not find cellphone service on the trail.
He later told conservation officers he saw rescuers pass him twice on Thursday night, but could not call out to them, because the noise of a nearby river drowned out his voice.
When it started to get light early Friday morning, Moher hiked to the trailhead, and arrived around 5 a.m. Friday.