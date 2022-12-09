Moose plate

A new letter has been added to NH's conservation plate combinations.

To keep up with demand for New Hampshire’s popular Conservation License Plate — fondly referred to as the “Moose Plate”— a new letter has been added to plate combinations.

“M” is the fourth letter to be part of the number/letter combinations that are used on Moose Plates. When Conservation License Plates were first issued, the letter “C,” for “conservation,” was part of each standard five-digit number combination. When “C” plate combinations were no longer available, “H,” for “heritage,” took their place followed by “P,” for “preservation,” in 2018.