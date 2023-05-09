A MACK truck hauling rocks on the northbound side of Interstate 95 in Lexington on Monday afternoon rolled over, spilling gravel onto both sides of the highway and causing the road to be reduced to two lanes on each side, Massachusetts State Police and MassDOT said.

At 1:24 p.m., state police said officers on patrol had responded a report that a tractor-trailer had rolled on the northbound side of I-95, just south of Exit 45. The crash caused the tractor-trailer to spill gravel across both the north and southbound sides of the highway, police said.