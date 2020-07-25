A couple from Maine was hurt when they rolled a utility-terrain vehicle in Berlin.
Around 4. p.m. Friday, Daniel Jackson, 38, of Bowdoinham, Maine was driving a UTV in Jericho State Park with his wife, Charlene St. Laurent in the passenger seat.
According to a news release from the state Fish and Game Department Jackson took a corner at the bottom of a hill too fast, and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle rolled over.
A 911 call was placed shortly after the crash, and Berlin firefighters and police officers rushed to the site of the crash with Berlin Ambulance and a state Conservation Officer.
Jackson and St. Laurent were taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital with serious injuries. According to the state Fish and Game department, St. Laurent was wearing a helmet, but Jackson was not.
Police and conservation officers determined excessive speed and operator inexperience contributed to the crash.