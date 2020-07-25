A couple from Maine was hurt when they rolled a utility-terrain vehicle in Berlin.

Around 4. p.m. Friday, Daniel Jackson, 38, of Bowdoinham, Maine was driving a UTV in Jericho State Park with his wife, Charlene St. Laurent in the passenger seat. 

According to a news release from the state Fish and Game Department Jackson took a corner at the bottom of a hill too fast, and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle rolled over. 

A 911 call was placed shortly after the crash, and Berlin firefighters and police officers rushed to the site of the crash with Berlin Ambulance and a state Conservation Officer. 

Jackson and St. Laurent were taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital with serious injuries. According to the state Fish and Game department, St. Laurent was wearing a helmet, but Jackson was not. 

Police and conservation officers determined excessive speed and operator inexperience contributed to the crash. 

Tags

Saturday, July 25, 2020
Thursday, July 23, 2020
Tuesday, July 21, 2020