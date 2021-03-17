A driver crashed into a cement barrier and flipped their car at the Dover toll plaza on Wednesday morning.
According to Lt. John Hennessey, New Hampshire State Police troopers responded to the crash on Spaulding Turnpike about 5:57 a.m.
A preliminary investigation revealed that Kurt Roth, 46, of Kittery Point, Maine, was driving southbound when he lost control of the 2012 Honda Civic he was driving. The car was upside down in the toll lane when emergency personnel arrived.
Roth sustained non-life threatening injuries and was cleared at the scene by medical personnel, according to a press release.
State police were assisted at the scene by members of the Dover Fire Department and employees from the NH Department of Transportation.
The toll lane was closed for about an hour.
Hennessey said that driver fatigue appears to be a contributing factor, but the crash remains under investigation by state police.
The toll plazas in Dover and Rochester will be replaced by all-electronic tolling to stop the buildup of traffic and improve safety conditions. Current construction costs are expected to be $8 million in Dover and another $10.75 million in Rochester.
State officials plan to advertise for construction bids in May. The construction is expected to last from late summer of this year to spring of 2023.
In 2019, there were 15,745,513 tolls paid at the Dover toll plaza, according to officials at NHDOT.