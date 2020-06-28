WENTWORTH LOCATION - A Maine man was killed Sunday after losing control of the motorcycle he was riding and hitting a guardrail on Route 16 in Wentworth Location, state police said.
Around 12:40 p.m. state troopers responded to reports of a serious crash on Route 16 just north of Errol, in the town of Wentworth Location.
Upon arrival, state police reported a 2000 Suzuki motorcycle was headed north on Route 16 when the driver, identified by police as Brendan Provencal, 29, of Lisbon Falls, Maine, lost control. The motorcycle crossed over the center line and hit a guardrail on the west side of the road, police said.
Provencal was pronounced dead at the scene. State police said speed and inexperience appear to be major factors in the crash.
Route 16 was closed for several hours as crews investigated the accident, police said.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or may have additional information is asked to contact Trooper Jacob Derosa at 271-1170 or via email at jacob.derosa@dos.nh.gov.