The Maine Marine Patrol is searching for a New Hampshire man whose overturned kayak was found Sunday afternoon.
Dan Vardell, Jr., 53 of Portsmouth, was last seen Sunday getting set to launch his kayak at Esther’s Marina in Portsmouth, officials said.
An overturned kayak belonging to Vardell was found around 2:40 p.m. Sunday by a recreational boater near Wood Island, near the mouth of the Piscataqua River.
According to Maine Marine Patrol, the U.S. Coast Guard began searching Sunday near the island with the help of the Portsmouth police and the Kittery Harbormaster.
Search efforts continued Monday, with help from police in Kittery, Maine, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and New Hampshire Marine Patrol.
Search efforts are ongoing and will continue until dark and resume Tuesday morning if necessary, Maine Marine Patrol officials said.