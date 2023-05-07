Maine woman carried off Mt. Major after back injury Staff Report May 7, 2023 May 7, 2023 Updated 21 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email A Maine woman suffered a back injury hiking Mount Major on Saturday and had to be carried out. Provided by NH Fish & Game Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A woman who suffered a back injury needed to be carried off Mount Major Saturday afternoon, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.Brittney Kelley, 31, of South Portland, Maine, was hiking with three others when she suffered a back injury shortly after reaching the summit, according to a news release.Fish and game responded shortly after 4 p.m.Kelley was unable to walk due to her “debilitating back injury” and was carried approximately 1.5 miles to the trailhead.Besides fish and game, Alton Fire/Rescue, Gilford Fire/Rescue and Lakes Region Search and Rescue (LRSAR) responded.Kelley was brought by Alton Fire to Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester for evaluation and treatment.Outdoor enthusiasts are also encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Maine woman carried off Mt. Major after back injury Car crashes into business in Nashua early Sunday Homicide unit investigating after NH man found unconscious in NC home dies Teen allegedly going 120 mph on motorcycle among violations reported by state police in Hampton Keene man killed, teen seriously injured in crash early Sunday Hunting hate: Veterans group warns of neo-Nazi group's activities in NH +2 Load more {{title}} Most Popular After being placed on paid leave, Wolfeboro police chief retires Banner with racist message appears in Manchester Nashua police need help finding missing woman, 65 Body found in Somersworth pond Portsmouth man dies in North Hampton crash Woman, 81, killed by tree she cut down outside her Ossipee vacation home DiLuzio Ambulance to cease operation; plan in place for coverage across Monadnock region Lawyer: Video surveillance captures demise of Strafford County jail inmate Nashua police seek missing woman Untimely death reported at NH Secure Psychiatric Unit Request News Coverage