Mount Major carryout

A Maine woman suffered a back injury hiking Mount Major on Saturday and had to be carried out.

 Provided by NH Fish & Game

A woman who suffered a back injury needed to be carried off Mount Major Saturday afternoon, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.

Brittney Kelley, 31, of South Portland, Maine, was hiking with three others when she suffered a back injury shortly after reaching the summit, according to a news release.