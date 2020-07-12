ALBANY - A Maine woman was injured while hiking Mt. Chocorua with her partner and 15-month-old son on Saturday night, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said Sunday.
Jennifer Landsidle, 40, her partner, John Chapin, 47, who both live in Freeport, Maine, and her 15-month-old son were descending the Champney Brook Trail when Landsidle injured her ankle Saturday at 5 p.m. nearly four miles from the trailhead, Fish and Game said in a release.
After carrying Landsidle down the trail within two miles of the trailhead, Chapin hiked out to get help at a campground, as there is no cell phone service in the area, the release said.
The campground manager radioed for help and then watched Landsidle's son so Chapin could assist with the carryout, according to the release.
Fish and Game conservation officers, Lakes Region Search and Rescue, Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue and a Carroll County Sheriff's Deputy responded to the incident.
Fish and Game warned that when incidents occur in the back-country, communication can be difficult and people should bring supplies and equipment necessary to stay comfortable while waiting for help.