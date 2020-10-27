SUTTON - A Maine woman was killed Tuesday when the pickup truck she was driving went off Interstate 89 North and hit a tree in Sutton, state police said.
Around 11:56 a.m. Tuesday, state police responded to a single motor vehicle crash on Interstate 89 North in the area of mile marker 24 in Sutton. Upon arrival, troopers reported a single Ford F-250 pickup truck had driven off the roadway to the left and into the median where it hit a tree on the driver’s side.
The driver, identified as Sarah E. Grier, 64, of Woodland, Maine, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger suffered serious bodily injuries and was flown from the accident site to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, where she remained in critical condition Tuesday night.
The passenger’s name was not released.
The New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction, (C.A.R.) Unit responded to assist at the scene.
Interstate 89 North was shut down for several hours during this crash, state police said.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information related to the accident, or who witnessed this crash are asked to contact Trooper First Class Michael Pelletier at 223-8699 or email him at Michael.J.Pelletier@dos.nh.gov.