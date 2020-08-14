A major at Strafford County Sheriff’s Office has created a training program for employees who work with members of the public so they can understand the signs and symptoms of mental health issues.
Maj. Tracy Hayes says law enforcement needs more money for training, and that defunding police is not the answer to solving the complex problems she has encountered on the streets and in the county courthouse.
Hayes, who was born and raised in California, obtained her bachelor’s degree in biology from Dartmouth College, but said she decided to change career paths when her parent’s minivan was stolen.
“It was recovered days later. And when my father got the call, they went and picked it up. It was a little bit damaged, the radio missing, things like that. When he got inside to clean it up, he found Polaroids the kids took of themselves inside the vehicle,” Hayes recalled during a recent interview.
Hayes said her father brought the photos to the police department, and someone asked, “Would you like to throw them in the trash, or should I?”
That is when Hayes decided to be a cop who cares.
So, in her mid-30s, Hayes joined the Rochester Police Department as a problem-oriented police officer. She still vividly remembers going to a call for a suicidal man who was drinking heavily to deal with his schizophrenia.
Hayes said that years later, that same man saw her in public, and he wasn’t drinking alcohol anymore because he got the help he needed.
In the past couple of years, Strafford County Sheriff’s Office has been increasing training for deputies and non-sworn security staff. Topics have included resilience, implicit bias, respect and mindfulness.
This year, the training was focused on the concepts of duel life value and mental health awareness.
Hayes finished teaching the mental health awareness lessons on July 23 via Zoom. It included information on the types of mental health issues as well as how to deal with individuals experiencing a crisis.
As public outrage about police brutality grows across the nation, the concept of redirecting tax dollars away from law enforcement and putting public resources into teams of civilians trained in de-escalation techniques is popular in the Black Lives Matter movement.
It is estimated that one in four deaths from police shootings are people who have a mental illness.
Hayes is a board member for Community Partners, which is the designated community mental health center providing services to individuals living in Strafford County. She says the concept of having social workers team up with police during some calls could potentially work in limited situations as some defund the police advocates suggest, but the long-term solution is to up funding for training sworn officers.
“If you send a social worker out and it turns violent, what happens then?” Hayes said. “The problem is that law enforcement needs just as much funding, if not more, to get these officers those resources.”
Retired New Hampshire Supreme Court Chief Justice John Broderick co-chairs the Campaign to Change Direction for New Hampshire’s regional effort. He advocates for everyone to know the five signs of mental disorders, which are personality change, feeling withdrawn, feeling agitated, lack of personal care and hopelessness.
Broderick commends the steps Strafford County Sheriff’s Office is taking, as well as the efforts by local police departments and state police to get their members trained.
“I think it’s really important for law enforcement, and they would be the first to tell you,” Broderick said.
Broderick said people who work in law enforcement have a high stress job and they need to recognize the signs of mental health issues in members of the public, who are often harmless, as well as when they are experiencing their own crisis.
In 2019, a record number of police officers in America died by suicide, according to Blue H.E.L.P, a nonprofit which offers comfort and honor to the families who have lost a loved one in law enforcement to suicide.
They have recorded 108 deaths so far in 2020, and 228 in 2019. That was up from 174 in 2018.
“They see and do things every day we don’t see, and they’re human beings,” Broderick said.
Maj. Matthew Shapiro of New Hampshire State Police spoke about what they are doing to help troopers who have been involved in traumatic incidents at a symposium called “How Law Enforcement and the Courts Can Change the Conversation About Crime and Mental Illness.”
He said that in 2010, they implemented the New Hampshire State Police Peer Counseling Unit, which assists sworn personnel in dealing with critical incident exposure and other stressful situations.
In 2017, Col. Christopher Wagner directed that all members of the division receive “Substance Misuse, Identification & Intervention Training.”
“This was a watershed moment when collectively we began to talk ‘openly’ about substance abuse, mental health issues and suicide prevention amongst our ranks,” Shapiro said.
In 2018, the division, in partnership with the National Alliance on Mental Illness, applied for and was awarded a three-year grant for crisis intervention team training for first responders. Included in this grant is funding for mental health first aid training.
According to NAMI, one in five adults in America experience a mental illness each year. One in 25 experience serious mental illness each year.
Mental illness affects one in six children between the ages of six and 17 years old each year.
NAMI estimates that 50 percent of all lifetime mental illnesses begin by age 14.