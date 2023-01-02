Majority of stores remain closed at Merrimack Premium Outlets after rock slide By Jonathan Phelps Union Leader Staff Jon Phelps Author email Jan 2, 2023 Jan 2, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Rock slide Some stores at the Merrimack Premium Outlets reopened Thursday after a rock slide caused a gas leak Wednesday and closed stores. Show more Show less Some stores at the Merrimack Premium Outlets reopened Thursday after a rock slide caused a gas leak Wednesday and closed stores. Some stores at the Merrimack Premium Outlets reopened Thursday after a rock slide caused a gas leak Wednesday and closed stores. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The majority of the stores at Merrimack Premium Outlets remain closed after a rock slide shuttered the shopping center last week.Liberty Utilities has no estimated time of repair. The gas main has been shut off and there is no danger to the public, according to a spokesperson.“We will not be able to access the area affected by the falling rock until mall officials are able to get the debris cleared and the area is deemed safe,” the spokesperson said.According to the shopping outlets website, 21 of 107 stores are open, some having reopened as soon as the day following the rock slide. The list of stores now open is available at: premiumoutlets.com/outlet/merrimack/news-and-eventsThe hazard was identified about 7 a.m. last Wednesday, with fire and rescue officials discovering a rock slide had damaged a gas main.“We are grateful to Merrimack Fire Rescue, Liberty Utilities and Eversource for their swift response,” a note on the website says.Simon Property Group, which owns the outlets, did not return a request for comment as of noon Monday. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Jon Phelps Author email Follow Jon Phelps Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Jeremy Renner in 'critical but stable' condition after snowplow accident Gun parts found in a Jif after man hid them in peanut butter, TSA says Majority of stores remain closed at Merrimack Premium Outlets after rock slide +2 Fire crews respond to reports at wedding reception in Thornton +2 {{title}} Most Popular Homeless woman dies in tent outside FIT shelter in Manchester Peabody, Mass. police looking for missing man who may be headed for NH Homeless woman who allegedly left newborn misdirected searchers for fear she'd lose her tent Homeless woman gave birth, left newborn in tent, police say Man hiking solo found dead trying to summit Mt. Lincoln Hiker who died on Mt. Lincoln identified Death in the mountains: Summer hikers underestimate the danger of White Mountain winters Rock slide causes gas leak at Merrimack Premium Outlets Auburn man struck on Manchester road trying to help stranded motorist Merrimack Premium Outlets reopening some stores Thursday Request News Coverage