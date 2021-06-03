A 22-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries when the SUV he was driving hit two unoccupied dump trucks on the Londonderry Turnpike early Thursday, police said.
Around 2 a.m. Thursday, Manchester police responded to an area of the Londonderry Turnpike near the 101 East off-ramp to investigate reports of an accident.
When officers arrived, they determined a Ford Escape had hit two unoccupied commercial vehicles located at a construction site.
Police said the only occupant of the Ford Escape, the 22-year-old male driver, was unresponsive and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No update on the man’s condition was available as of 2:30 p.m. Thursday, police said.
State police assisted Manchester officers with shutting down the ramp, along with a large portion of the roadway.
The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.