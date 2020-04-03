MANCHESTER — The Merrimack River was the scene of a search early Friday morning for a 37-year-old city man who was last seen floating downstream Thursday night after suffering a medical issue.
New Hampshire Marine Patrol was assessing conditions of the river Friday morning, weighing the safety of continuing a search for a man who entered the water last night.
The victim reportedly experienced a medical condition and entered the river twice, eventually swimming away from friends the second time.
Manchester Fire Department suspended its water search in the early morning hours.
Marine Patrol Sgt. Seth Alie was at the riverbank at 9 a.m. assessing the water before sending out a boat.
“It’s high. It’s cold. Hypothermia sets in quickly. Survival time is not very long in cold water,” he said.
Alie spoke at the South Commercial Street boat launch, which is behind the Fisher Cat stadium parking lot. Homeless camps dot the shore in the area.
The fire department said it received a call about 11:30 p.m. from companions who said the man had been living in the encampment, suffered a medical problem and entered the water about 100 yards upstream from the launch.
His friends retrieved him, but he entered the water a second time and started swimming away from shore. They last saw him floating down the river, according to fire officials.
Alie said the current, water temperature underwater obstructions make recovery searches dangerous.