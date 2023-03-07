A 65-year-old man died in a house fire in Surry early Tuesday, state and local officials announced.
An autopsy performed Tuesday by the state medical examiner’s office in Concord on the body of Malcom Franzen, 65, of Surry determined his cause of death was inhalation of products of combustion. The manner of his death was accidental, officials said.
Surry fire personnel were dispatched to 5 Webster Road around 1:06 a.m. Tuesday for a reported building fire with people trapped inside, officials said.
Upon arrival, firefighters reported flames visible from the rear of the home. One resident was able to escape the building, but a second resident -- identified as Franzen, did not, officials said..
“Firefighters entered the house, located the second resident inside and rescued the individual, who was unconscious and not breathing,” State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey and Surry Fire Chief Josh Brooks said in a joint statement. “Lifesaving measures were attempted at the scene but were unsuccessful and the individual passed away.”
The surviving resident and one firefighter were transported to an area hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, officials said. Both were treated and later released from the hospital.
The resident reported the fire was sparked by a candle, officials said.
The origin and cause of the fire remains under investigation. Officials said the cause of the fire appears to be accidental.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the NH State Fire Marshal’s Office at (603) 223-4289 or by email at fmo@dos.nh.gov.