A 72-year-old man was rescued Friday morning after his kayak capsized off Fort Point in New Castle.
Emergency personnel responded to the area around 9 a.m. to assist the man, who managed to climb onto some rocks a few hundreds yards off the jetty after the kayak overturned, according to Portsmouth Assistant Fire Chief William McQuillen.
The Portsmouth Fire Department responded with an ambulance and a boat to assist the New Castle Fire Department with the rescue along with the State Police Marine Patrol Unit.
McQuillen said the man, whose name was not immediately available, was injured as he tried to climb onto the rocks. He also appeared to be suffering from hypothermia, McQuillen said.
The man was rescued with the Portsmouth boat and brought to a dock at the U.S. Coast Guard station, where he was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for treatment.
State police reported that the man was not equipped with a personal flotation device.
“It was a little bit of a challenge for our guys to get to him, but the crews did a great job and did what they were trained to do. They retrieved him and we had a positive outcome,” McQuillen said.