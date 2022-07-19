Man allegedly set chair on fire, which set Manchester building ablaze Staff Report Jul 19, 2022 Jul 19, 2022 Updated 39 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email +1 ANTHONY COTE Provided by Manchester Police Buy Now More than 100 firefighters responded to a fire at 361 Hevey St. in Manchester Sunday, July 10. Mark Bolton/Union Leader Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Following an investigation by the Manchester Police and Fire departments, police arrested a city man on arson and cruelty to animal charges.Anthony Cote, 37, a resident of 361 Hevey St., is accused of intentionally setting his chair on fire on July 10, according to an arrest affidavit. The fire then spread to the rest of the building.The fire, which caused $500,000 in damage, displaced all the residents of the three-story building. Nearly 100 firefighters were required to extinguish the large, two-alarm fire. A dog died in the fire and some residents suffered injuries.Cote was arrested July 15 and was held on preventative detention. He was arraigned July 18 in Hillsborough County Superior Court.At the arraignment, the court ordered the preventative detention to continue. Cote is charged with Arson (Class A Felony) and Cruelty to Animals (Class A Misdemeanor). Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Mass. family of woman last seen in Hudson fear she was kidnapped Search related to missing woman Mary Anderson underway in Harvard with Mass. State Police on scene +3 Man allegedly set chair on fire, which set Manchester building ablaze +2 Bystander rescues 4 kids from fire, then jumps out window to save a 5th +4 Smoky fire closes Caesario’s Pizza on Elm Street +3 In crisis? Now you can call 988 for help Load more {{title}} Most Popular Search for missing Hampstead man continues, but police warn of speculation on social media Mass. family of woman last seen in Hudson fear she was kidnapped New search on for missing Maura Murray Police: NH motorcyclist not wearing helmet disregards officer's warning, crashes AG, other agencies investigate death of 15-day-old infant from Hudson Smoky fire closes Caesario’s Pizza on Elm Street Search related to missing woman Mary Anderson underway in Harvard with Mass. State Police on scene Bicyclist dies after colliding with motorcycle in Hancock Cause of April blaze at Red Jacket 'undetermined' Sforza family to close Byfield greenhouse after tragedy that claimed life of Seabrook woman Request News Coverage