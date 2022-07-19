361 Hevey St. fire
Buy Now

More than 100 firefighters responded to a fire at 361 Hevey St. in Manchester Sunday, July 10.

 Mark Bolton/Union Leader

Following an investigation by the Manchester Police and Fire departments, police arrested a city man on arson and cruelty to animal charges.

Anthony Cote, 37, a resident of 361 Hevey St., is accused of intentionally setting his chair on fire on July 10, according to an arrest affidavit. The fire then spread to the rest of the building.