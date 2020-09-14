A man was found dead with his dog after a fall at Cathedral Ledge State Park and officials are investigating it as an an apparent suicide.
Lt. Brad Morse, co-chief of the Fish and Game District 2 office in New Hampton, on Monday said the victim was a 40-year old man from New York and that a dog found dead nearby was confirmed to belong to the man.
The two were found Thursday morning.
Asked whether foul play was involved, Morse replied “not at all.”
Located in Bartlett, Cathedral Ledge rises 700 feet from the floor of the Mount Washington Valley, and because of its accessibility by an auto road, is a popular destination for visitors.