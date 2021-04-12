BRENTWOOD — A driver was arrested for allegedly driving drunk Monday after he lost control while turning onto North Road and struck a Waste Management truck head-on in front of New England Dragway.
Brentwood Police Chief Dan Wicks said the man was driving a gray Audi eastbound on Route 27 at a high rate of speed when he failed to negotiate the turn, jumped the median and crashed into a garbage truck traveling northbound on North Road.
Wicks said alcohol and speed were factors in the crash, which happened shortly after 3 p.m.
The man’s name was not immediately available at the scene.
The driver of the car suffered minor injuries, Wicks said. His vehicle sustained significant front-end damage. The truck didn’t appear to have much damage, but was inspected by New Hampshire State Police.