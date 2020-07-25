A man died after he crashed his motorcycle in Laconia early Saturday.
Just after 1 a.m. Saturday, Laconia police said in a news release, a man was riding his motorcycle on Roller Coaster Road. Police are waiting to release the man's name until the his family is notified of his death.
Police said it appeared the man drove off the pavement and into the woods after a turn in the road.
Laconia firefighters tended to the man before taking him to Lakes Region General Hospital. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police said the man was not wearing a helmet.
The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Laconia Police Department at 524-5252.