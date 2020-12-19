A 65-year-old man died after a rollover crash in Manchester early Saturday.
Just after midnight, city police said in a news release, a 65-year-old driver suffered a medical emergency as he drove on Maple Street near the intersection of Londonderry Lane. The man's car rolled over, poluce said. No other drivers were involved in the crash.
The man was rushed to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead there. Police have not released the man's name, because they are still trying to notify his family.