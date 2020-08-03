WEBSTER - One man was killed and two women seriously injured in a crash in Webster on Sunday morning that state police say occurred after the vehicle sped off from an attempted traffic stop.
According to state police, around 11:40 a.m. Sunday a Webster police officer reported seeing a 2005 Chevrolet Blazer with a motor vehicle violation on Concord Drive in Webster.
As the officer began to turn around and initiate a motor vehicle stop, the vehicle sped off, police said.
According to state police, as the officer crested the hill he reported the Blazer had failed to negotiate a curve in the road, left the roadway and hit a tree.
The driver of the Chevy Blazer, identified as Elizabeth Fraser, 39, of Concord, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Concord Hospital in Concord.
A front passenger in the vehicle, Caitlyn Cote, 28, of Boscawen, was also taken to Concord Hospital with serious injuries.
A rear passenger in the vehicle, identified as Adam Liesner, 31, of Belmont, was pronounced dead on scene.
Due to the seriousness of the crash, Webster police requested the New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction, (C.A.R.) Unit respond.
Concord Drive was closed for several hours due to the crash.
State police said at this time it appears speed was a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information related to the incident or who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper First Class Daniel Quartulli at 223-8993 or email daniel.quartulli@dos.nh.gov.