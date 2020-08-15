BRISTOL – State Fire Marshal Paul Parisi said an adult male was found dead Saturday following a one-alarm fire at a residence at 25 Nyberg Road.
At the scene, which is about a mile west of the Homestead Restaurant on New Hampshire Route 104, Parisi said the man’s death is under investigation.
Asked whether the fire appeared to be suspicious, Parisi replied “I can’t even say that” because it was so early in his office’s investigation. Likewise, he could not comment on the fire’s cause or origin.
Lakes Region Mutual Fire Aid received a call about the fire around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, said Parisi, adding that the initial report was that two people were in the single-wide mobile home and that one of them might be trapped inside.
He said the Bristol Fire Department was the first to arrive and its firefighters rescued the victim from inside the dwelling. After taking him outside, it was determined that he was deceased, said Parisi, adding that the report of a second victim proved unfounded.
Bristol Fire Chief Ben LaRoche said firefighters were able to knock the fire down quickly and to contain it to the kitchen of the mobile home.
He said the first report his agency got was of smoke and a light amount of fire showing from the mobile home, which Zillow describes as being 50 years old, with two bedrooms and one bath on a lot measuring just under half an acre.
LaRoche said up to 30 firefighters from eight departments in the Lakes, Newfound and Pemi-Baker regions fought the fire and that none were injured. Although on hilly, wooded land, the fire was not a challenge to access, he said.