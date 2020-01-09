NEWPORT — A Claremont man was killed when he was hit by a dump truck while he was walking on Sunapee Street Thursday afternoon, according to police.
Newport Police Chief James Burroughs said in a statement that Robert Ray, 55, of Claremont, was found dead at the scene of the accident near Bald Mountain Road.
The owner and driver of the dump truck is being identified as Carl Mears, 76, of Ascutney, Vt.
Mears was reportedly making a left turn from Bald Mountain Road onto Sunapee Street when he struck Ray, according to Burroughs.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation by police.
This is the second fatal accident involving a pedestrian in Newport in recent weeks.
On Dec. 28, Carlton R. Barton, 80, of North Main Street, was walking near Yoshi’s convenience store when he was hit by a 2008 Ford Escape driven by Jamie L. Fordiani, 33, also of Newport, police said.
Neither speed nor alcohol appeared to be factors in the accident.
Barton was taken to Valley Regional Hospital in Claremont, where he later died, according to police.
Anyone with information about either accident is asked to call Newport Police Lt. Craig Robertson at 863-3232.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.