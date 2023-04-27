Man dies after truck crashes, catches fire in Rollinsford Staff Report Apr 27, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A man died early Thursday after the truck he was in crashed and caught fire in Rollinsford, police said.Rollinsford police and firefighters responded to Baer Road around 3:25 a.m. and found the truck fully engulfed in flames. Authorities found the deceased inside.“Evidence at the scene indicates that the truck failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway and struck a tree,” according to a news release.The crash triggered the fire.An autopsy determined the cause of death to be “thermal inhalation injuries.”Authorities were working on identifying the man.Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the NH State Fire Marshal’s Office at (603) 223-4289 or by email at fmo@dos.nh.gov. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY 2 explosions reported in Weare, injuring one Mass. woman, 23, dies of injuries suffered in Windham crash 2.9-magnitude earthquake hits in Center Sandwich, Squam Lake area Nashua Police Officer Kevin Pucillo honored with national award +3 Sen. Hassan, NH fire chiefs celebrate potential grant funding bill passing Senate {{title}} Most Popular 'Very high probability' remains found in Hampstead swamp are man missing since July, police say Manchester woman charged with DWI after driving wrong way on I-93 Coast Guard finds three 'unresponsive' people near overturned boat; search still on for fourth boater Body found this month in Nashua was missing local man, 24 Mass. woman, 23, dies of injuries suffered in Windham crash Lawyer: Video surveillance captures demise of Strafford County jail inmate Lisbon resident killed in Northfield crash, state police confirm Recent tragedies raise questions in NH about gun laws and culture Resident and firefighter injured in Merrimack house fire Sunday Motorcyclist dies in head-on crash with pickup in Merrimack Request News Coverage